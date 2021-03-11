1,477 COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 109 people succumb to virus
One hundred and nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 51,015 since the start of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,477 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 524, 174.
The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 445, 979 people having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 128,887 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 524 174 the total number of deaths is 51 015 the total number of recoveries is 1 445 979 and the total number of vaccines administered is 128 887. pic.twitter.com/gy2D0ryge9— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 10, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 10, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/T0G784I7hc
