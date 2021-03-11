1,477 COVID-19 infections have been recorded and 109 people succumb to virus





One hundred and nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 51,015 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,477 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 524, 174.

RELATED: 103 people succumb to COVID-19 and 991 infections have been recorded

The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 445, 979 people having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 128,887 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 524 174 the total number of deaths is 51 015 the total number of recoveries is 1 445 979 and the total number of vaccines administered is 128 887. pic.twitter.com/gy2D0ryge9 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 10, 2021