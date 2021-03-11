Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'





One man has been shot dead during a Wits University protest where students have been protesting over fees on Wednesday.

It is reported that police fired rubber bullets and used teargas on a group of protestors where the innocent bystander was caught in the cross fire.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi to reflect on the protest and what the university is doing about it.

We have registered 95% of our students and since January this year, we have had about 8,000 students who were at risk but now that number is changing. Most of our first year intakes have been made. Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor - Wits University

The fee crisis is not only a Wits problem, it is a national problem and every institution in the country has to contend with that, he adds.

