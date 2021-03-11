Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'
One man has been shot dead during a Wits University protest where students have been protesting over fees on Wednesday.
It is reported that police fired rubber bullets and used teargas on a group of protestors where the innocent bystander was caught in the cross fire.
RELATED: Wits Protest: 'Police wanted to kill us and have succeeded as a man has died'
Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi to reflect on the protest and what the university is doing about it.
We have registered 95% of our students and since January this year, we have had about 8,000 students who were at risk but now that number is changing. Most of our first year intakes have been made.Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor - Wits University
The fee crisis is not only a Wits problem, it is a national problem and every institution in the country has to contend with that, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4
The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.Read More
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'.Read More
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'
ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system.Read More
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction
Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.Read More
National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC
The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former president.Read More
Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus
Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.Read More
Will the long-awaited meeting between Zuma, ANC Top 6 happen virtually today?
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says Zuma was a no show at Luthuli House, but the meeting might be over virtual platforms.Read More
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages
Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided.Read More
More from Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.Read More
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.Read More
Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More