[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral

Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest

A video of an innocent man being shot dead by police during the Wits University protest has gone viral.

Watch the video below

The black police that shot a black innocent citizen coming from the Doctor has been found. Let’s see what’s gonna happen to him. #WitsProtests pic.twitter.com/ozmuwcvEli — Mimi (@KeleMichelle20) March 11, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: