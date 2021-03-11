[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral
Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown
Social media is talking after a man instead of doing household renovations, he decided to build a video store in his basement during lockdown.
Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fergregory/fergregory1509/fergregory150900209/44405620-movie-theater-with-blank-screen-high-contrast-image.jpg
More from Entertainment
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa
Music historian Percy Mabandu says South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is not doing us any good.Read More
[WATCH] Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million
Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay.Read More
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More