'It's a sad situation': Cele says after Mthokozisi Ntumba's killing
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said he could neither explain nor defend the actions of the police officers who opened fire on protesting students in Braamfontein, killing a 35-year-old man.
Police top brass arrived at Mthokozisi Ntumba's Kempton Park home to meet with his grieving family on Thursday.
The father of three was killed while leaving a clinic close to the protest where students had been demanding the scrapping of historic debt.
Cele said: "He's a father of three and I think the youngest is less than a year old. It's a sad situation to look at. It's something you can't even live with as a human being."
READ: Protesting wits students want killers of an innocent man held accountable
WATCH: ‘Defending police criticism is slowly becoming difficult’ - Bheki Cele
#WitsProtest Police minister Bheki Cele is in Kempton Park to visit the family of Mthokozi Edwin Ntumba. The 35 year old was killed allegedly at the hands of police yesterday @MiaLindeque is there. ML pic.twitter.com/mAylYG41G3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021
Ntumba had recently obtained his master’s degree.
Cele said: “I can’t explain it, it is something without an inch and has no grain of explanation in it. Somebody, for me, just went crazy.”
While no arrests have been made yet, the minister has promised officers will give their full cooperation to get to the bottom of Ntumba’s death and to make sure those responsible are held to account.
He's been described as a dedicated man.
He worked for the Department of Human Settlements and recently completed his master’s degree.
His family have asked that their privacy be respected for now.
SIX STUDENTS DUE IN COURT
Meanwhile, six Wits University students are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The group was arrested during the deadly protest in Braamfontein on Wednesday.
Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said: “I can confirm that there are six students who are meant to appear in court today. They were arrested yesterday during the protest.”
WATCH: #Asinamali: Students protest in Braamfontein
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'It's a sad situation': Cele says after Mthokozisi Ntumba's killing
More from Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.Read More
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.Read More
Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More