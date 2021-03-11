Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane





In this installment of #Hanging Out with Clement, one of the country's most successful tennis players, Kgothatso Montjane takes us down memory lane.

The wheelchair tennis player popularly knows as KG has 39 singles titles and is the fifth-highest world ranking.

A 2021 Australian Open finalist, Montjane is the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon.

Montjane was born in 1986 in Polokwane since competed in the Paralympics in Beijing, London, and Rio. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.

KG tells the story of her struggle to secure sponsorship, sporting accolades and how she keeps herself motivated.

Ahead of Wimbledon Championships, I went, prayed, and won my first round. For me going to Wimbledon was a win on its own. Those young ones who are just starting will now know that it is possible Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player

She is at pains to how difficult it is to be without a sponsor. Athletes desperately need sponsors, she insists. After struggling to get sponsorship and being told that she was not marketable, she joined Optimize Agency, which later bought her a sponsorship car.

After Wimbledon, I gained entry to the US Open. Through Optimize Agency I received clothing and racquet sponsorship. I also had money to travel and buy food. Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player

Listen below for the full interview...