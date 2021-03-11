Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane
In this installment of #Hanging Out with Clement, one of the country's most successful tennis players, Kgothatso Montjane takes us down memory lane.
The wheelchair tennis player popularly knows as KG has 39 singles titles and is the fifth-highest world ranking.
A 2021 Australian Open finalist, Montjane is the first black South African woman to compete at Wimbledon.
Montjane was born in 1986 in Polokwane since competed in the Paralympics in Beijing, London, and Rio. In 2018, she became the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete in the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open in the same calendar year.
KG tells the story of her struggle to secure sponsorship, sporting accolades and how she keeps herself motivated.
Ahead of Wimbledon Championships, I went, prayed, and won my first round. For me going to Wimbledon was a win on its own. Those young ones who are just starting will now know that it is possibleKgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
She is at pains to how difficult it is to be without a sponsor. Athletes desperately need sponsors, she insists. After struggling to get sponsorship and being told that she was not marketable, she joined Optimize Agency, which later bought her a sponsorship car.
After Wimbledon, I gained entry to the US Open. Through Optimize Agency I received clothing and racquet sponsorship. I also had money to travel and buy food.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
Listen below for the full interview...
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president
The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposedRead More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October
Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.Read More
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour
Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.Read More
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.Read More
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".Read More
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend
The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.Read More
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent
Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country.Read More
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns
Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?
Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa.Read More
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at
Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in?Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More