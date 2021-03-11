CT students protest against 'state violence' after Ntumba's death
CAPE TOWN - A small group of students has been picketing in front of the Cape Town central police station on Thursday.
They have gathered to show solidarity with fellow students at Wits University, which is at the centre of protests against historical student debt - among other issues.
The protesters, who all wore black, said Thursday was a sad day for students. They silently held up their placards, some of which read 'Justice for Mthokozisi', 'Fees must fall' and 'All students to register.'
READ: Protesting wits students want killers of an innocent man held accountable
“The struggle has gone on for too long and we want state violence on activists to stop,” said one of the demonstrators.
#MthokozisiNtumba#FeesMustFall #NSFAS the students have told Eyewitness News yesterday’s events triggered them to what happened during the fees must fall protests. GLS pic.twitter.com/KHhOnSroZ0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021
Some reaffirmed their support for their Wits University counterparts while others called for a reform of the police service in South Africa.
Protesting students want the cap for financial exclusion to be moved up to R150,000.
However, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel on Thursday said that it could only assist those owing up to R120,000.
READ: One person killed in Wits protest
The man who was shot dead during a protest in central Johannesburg on Wednesday has been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba - a 35-year-old father of three.
Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to the bereaved family on Thursday morning.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : CT students protest against 'state violence' after Ntumba's death
More from Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.Read More
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.Read More
Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More