CT students protest against 'state violence' after Ntumba's death





CAPE TOWN - A small group of students has been picketing in front of the Cape Town central police station on Thursday.

They have gathered to show solidarity with fellow students at Wits University, which is at the centre of protests against historical student debt - among other issues.

The protesters, who all wore black, said Thursday was a sad day for students. They silently held up their placards, some of which read 'Justice for Mthokozisi', 'Fees must fall' and 'All students to register.'

“The struggle has gone on for too long and we want state violence on activists to stop,” said one of the demonstrators.

Some reaffirmed their support for their Wits University counterparts while others called for a reform of the police service in South Africa.

Protesting students want the cap for financial exclusion to be moved up to R150,000.

However, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel on Thursday said that it could only assist those owing up to R120,000.

The man who was shot dead during a protest in central Johannesburg on Wednesday has been identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba - a 35-year-old father of three.

Police Minister Bheki Cele paid a visit to the bereaved family on Thursday morning.

