Uber and Bolt strike suspended
Gauteng Transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday met with e-hailing drivers to engage them over their concerns.
The drivers are asking that e-hailing companies adopt a fair pricing strategy. The drivers also want their own and their passengers' safety to be prioritised.
On Wednesday, roughly 500 drivers staged a go-slow to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's offices in Pretoria.
Speaking to John Perlman, MEC Jacob Mamabolo gives feedback on the meeting.
The e-hailing drivers fro Uber and Bold have agreed to suspend their strike action with immediate effect. There is confidence in them that we can play a part.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
There has since been communication from Uber and Bold for a meeting tomorrow. We are seeing a very positive gesture from the two sides.Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng
Listen below for the full interview...
