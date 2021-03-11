Uber and Bolt strike suspended





Gauteng Transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo on Thursday met with e-hailing drivers to engage them over their concerns.

The drivers are asking that e-hailing companies adopt a fair pricing strategy. The drivers also want their own and their passengers' safety to be prioritised.

On Wednesday, roughly 500 drivers staged a go-slow to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's offices in Pretoria.

Speaking to John Perlman, MEC Jacob Mamabolo gives feedback on the meeting.

The e-hailing drivers fro Uber and Bold have agreed to suspend their strike action with immediate effect. There is confidence in them that we can play a part. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

There has since been communication from Uber and Bold for a meeting tomorrow. We are seeing a very positive gesture from the two sides. Jacob Mamabolo, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC - Gauteng

