Nzimande: NSFAS will be able to release funds and registrations can continue





JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) would be able to release funding and that registrations could now continue.

Nzimande was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday on Cabinet’s decision on the NSFAS process amid protests where Wits students are demanding the scrapping of historic debt.

A bystander, identified as Mthokozisi Ntumba, was killed in Braamfontein on Wednesday while leaving a clinic close to the demonstrations.

Nzimande said that Cabinet had agreed that funding should be reprioritised for all deserving students.

"This process is extremely urgent as some universities are already starting with their academic programmes and others will be commencing soon. I appeal to institutions and to NSFAS to ensure that this process is completed as smoothly as possible."

