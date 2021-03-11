Wits academics lay police brutality complaint after student protest killing





JOHANNESBURG - Wits academics have laid a formal complaint of police brutality at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Students have also handed over a memorandum of demands.

They marched to the police station following Wednesday’s demonstrations which claimed the life of an innocent bystander while several students were injured.

Some Wits University academics have come to show their solidarity with students against police brutality following yesterday’s deadly demonstrations that claimed the life of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba.

#witsprotest [WATCH] Wits academics say they support students who are marching against police brutality, they’ve laid a formal complaint against the police at the Johannesburg Central Police Station. TK pic.twitter.com/GRATusMi0n — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

A Wits lecturer said that he was angry following what happened yesterday.

"So last night, after we heard what happened there was a massive swell of anger against the police, a massive swell of anger against the university."

He said that they, as the working class, were proud of the bravery displayed by the students.

"We take inspiration from the Fees Must Fall movement, so comrades, when I say we have unfinished business, fees have not fallen."

The students are also delivering a memorandum of demands at Luthuli House and the Constitutional Court.

#witsprotest [WATCH] Wits University students outside the Constitutional Court, they’ve come to deliver a memorandum of demands to the highest court in the land. TK pic.twitter.com/6qRqVRSoCB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 11, 2021

