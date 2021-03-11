Former employee can sue her ex-boss for being attacked at work - SCA





The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled that a former senior manager in the office of the Mpumalanga Premier has the authority to sue her former boss for damages for physical and psychological injuries she suffered when attacked by protesters while at work.

Catherine May Churchhill who is a former director for policy and research is claiming about R7.5-million in damages, the large part of the claim being compensation for loss of income calculated from June 2017.

Azania Mosaka talks to Ronelda Cooray who is a Labour Lawyer at Van Staden Attorneys about the case.

Because of the implications, this might have on the employers, there might be a consideration for that route (Constitutional Court). Ronelda Cooray, Labour Lawyer - Van Staden Attorneys

If we look at the implications of this judgement on employers and their workplaces it creates an obligation or it emphasises the employer's obligation to ensure that it does not only consider the circumstance of the employees and the work that they do but that they also consider other risks they face while at work. Ronelda Cooray, Labour Lawyer - Van Staden Attorneys

Forensic psychologist and director at L&S Threat Management Gerard Labuschagne says companies must have a workplace violence policy in place.

It is not a security issue, it is not an occupation safety issue. Existing people are already there in your company just train them to be able to understand that kind of behaviour. Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic psychologist and director - L&S Threat Management

Now you have more people at home potentially exposed to domestic violence but they are also in the workplace. It is going to be a legally interesting question in the future if you are assaulted at home but you were told to work from home, is that a workplace violence issue? Gerard Labuschagne, Forensic psychologist and director - L&S Threat Management

