Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
Author and self-confessed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has launched a fund to help people start their own side hustle during trying times.
He says there are almost 10,000 people in the queue for the R1,000 (every day) and coaching advice on offer.
ALSO READ: Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started
The 30-minute coaching is as much for me to help them as for me to figure out if they're serious.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
So far, I've only had one person who pitched up relatively unprepared... In that scenario I give them 24 hours to come up with a plan... If they don't we disqualify them and find somebody else...Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
But what to do when you're set on starting your side hustle but confused about the right, bright idea?
People in South Africa tend to think you can have only one good idea, says Haralambous.
"Then they hold that idea so close to their chest that they suffocate it."
If you don't get your first idea "out of your head" it then blocks any further ideas, he says.
Humans don't just have one idea. We're constantly thinking about ideas. We're constantly asking ourselves questions and coming up with answers that then turn into ideas.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Get that idea out! Let it out into the world and then you can get through the rest of your ideas and start testing them on the world.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
If your first idea is not perfect or brilliant, move on and get another one! he says.
There are lots of ideas in the world that are good businesses, good startups, but for a side hustle your ideas need to be able to make money.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
You also need to decide if you're looking at a short-, long- or medium-term venture.
Also important is to find something that will be fulfilling to you, he says.
Listen to the side hustle advice from Haralambous on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2019/04/05/16/45/question-4105529960720.jpg
More from Valuable Tips & Advice
This new app will help communities tackle the scourge of GBV
SOSS Tech co-founder Thabo Nonkenge says the app to help in fighting gender-based violence is free and smartphone friendly.Read More
Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments
It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to investRead More
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101
"Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.Read More
Find out why meditation is a powerful treatment for anxiety
Psychic Medium Tebogo Mathebeng Mfete explains the benefits of meditation and why people do it.Read More
What happens if you've skipped an insurance payment and you're in an accident?
A policy holder has an automatic 15-day grace period. Make sure you know how it works, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
No better time than now to teach your children about generosity and gratitude
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses simple ways to help your kids think of others in need and inculcate a value system.Read More
Lockdown and our mental health: One week in – what have we learned?
Cindy Poluta's expert panel recount their experiences and share advice on how to navigate mental wellbeing at this time..Read More
Tips for graduates to become workplace-ready
Labour law expert advocate Ronel de Jager gives newly qualified job seekers advice on how to get into the job market.Read More