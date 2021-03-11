Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave





Sanlam - Africa’s largest insurance group - has posted a 24% rise in headline earnings for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.

New business volumes rose 25% to over R300 billion for the first time, it said.

Sanlam will pay out a dividend of 300 cents per share, a decrease of 10% on the prior year dividend.

Picture: @sanlam/Twitter

CEO Paul Hanratty said Sanlam has decided to dissolve the stand-alone African Rainbow Life business after less than two years.

While the African Rainbow Life brand will no longer be used, parts will be absorbed into Sanlam's existing SAfrican business.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Hanratty about the increase in death claims as the pandemic took hold.

We refer to what we call excess deaths - so deaths over and above what we'd expect in a normal year - and last year for ourselves, about half a billion Rand higher than normal. Across the whole industry it will be higher than that. Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

Hanratty expects the excess death figure to be two to three times worse this year than last year.

During the second wave of Covid In January/February they've already seen 50-60% higher claims than the peak of the first wave.

Sanlam expects "two-and-a-half" more waves - one small wave and two larger ones.

I think we've seen that every time you ease up on restrictions on people you naturally see a pickup, because this is a contagious disease. Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

Surely it's in big business' best interests to ensure that South Africans get vaccinated as quickly as possible?

They already have an initiative going with government to push the vaccination programme says Hanratty.

Possibly, as the communication rollout comes, the situation won't seem quite as bleak perhaps as the picture gets painted. Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

I think we're very blessed to have a wonderful private medical system and infrastructure. Once we get going we'll be able to practically roll these vaccines out very well. Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

The objective is by March next year to have significantly vaccinated the part of the population that needs to be vaccinated... Our industry is more affected than any other so we are at the forefront of wanting to see it happen. Paul Hanratty, Group CEO - Sanlam

At the same time, he says, we have to accept that while a vaccination programme is a vital tool in the battle against Covid-19, it is not a silver bullet.

Listen to the full interview with the Sanlam CEO on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave