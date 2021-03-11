Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
Lead SA: The Sahiba Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thubelihle Zooma - CEO at Sahiba Foundation
Today at 07:07
Clean my Bed
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Sleep awareness week
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:10
Talking point: The preparedness of the Public Policing Unit
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 08:40
Is ASMR Safe for Kids?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Josh Ramsay
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Book Club: She Down There
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lynton Burger
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic t... 13 March 2021 3:37 PM
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension. 13 March 2021 7:10 AM
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine. 13 March 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:47 AM
[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:28 AM
[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings

11 March 2021 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Sim Tshabalala
Dividend
COVID-19
headline earnings
Standard Bank results
full-year dividend
full-year profit

Standard Bank has been hammered by Covid-19, but CEO Sim Tshabalala is positive about signs of SA economic recovery in 2021.

The Standard Bank Group's results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 reflect the strain placed on operations by the pandemic.

Group headline earnings of R15.9 billion showed a decline of 43% compared to 2019.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders declined 51% to R12.4 billion.

In the first six months of the year (1H20), the group’s results were negatively impacted by lower activity levels and higher credit charges. In the second six months of the year (2H20), activity recovered, however, credit charges remained elevated and the negative impact of the interest rate cuts in 1H20 became more pronounced.

Standard Bank
© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

Despite the drop in earnings, Standard Bank declared a final dividend, of 240 cents per share (76% down on 2019).

RELATED: Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.

The latest GDP figures show a bounce in economic activity but at the same time business confidence fell at the start of 2021.

Is the chief executive as hopeful about an economic recovery as those forecasters upping their growth estimates for 2021?

The tragedy of numbers is that they hide the human impact... You can look at any statistic - business confidence is in the doldrums, consumer confidence is in the doldrums... Our home loan registrations in April were zero last year... People were not purchasing vehicles...

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Certainly in the second half of the year we definitely saw an improvement which is mirrored in Stats SA's analysis of the country's GDP. Everybody had assumed we'd be down 7.5% and we're down 7%.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

At Standard Bank we think that in 2021 we'll bounce to 4.6%, where consensus says 3%. So, we'll see.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Despite the pandemic trend for people to stay home where possible, Standard Bank will not be reducing its number of branches.

We do believe there will be further rationalisation - the branches will get smaller but they will definitely continue to exist.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Dealing with a once in 100 years crisis on Microsoft Teams has been extraordinarily difficult!

Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings




11 March 2021 6:40 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Standard Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Sim Tshabalala
Dividend
COVID-19
headline earnings
Standard Bank results
full-year dividend
full-year profit

More from Business

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave

11 March 2021 8:09 PM

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses

11 March 2021 7:23 PM

Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you

10 March 2021 8:46 PM

Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"

10 March 2021 8:11 PM

Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90

10 March 2021 7:15 PM

How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his company

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy

10 March 2021 6:51 PM

Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?

9 March 2021 8:53 PM

Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are

9 March 2021 8:14 PM

A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma

Local

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away

Local Entertainment

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

25 years on, Scottish school massacre 'like yesterday' for father

13 March 2021 5:51 PM

KZN House of Traditional Leaders: King Zwelithini’s successor must be a unifier

13 March 2021 4:51 PM

DRC postpones AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

13 March 2021 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA