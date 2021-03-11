Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings





The Standard Bank Group's results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 reflect the strain placed on operations by the pandemic.

Group headline earnings of R15.9 billion showed a decline of 43% compared to 2019.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders declined 51% to R12.4 billion.

In the first six months of the year (1H20), the group’s results were negatively impacted by lower activity levels and higher credit charges. In the second six months of the year (2H20), activity recovered, however, credit charges remained elevated and the negative impact of the interest rate cuts in 1H20 became more pronounced. Standard Bank

Despite the drop in earnings, Standard Bank declared a final dividend, of 240 cents per share (76% down on 2019).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.

The latest GDP figures show a bounce in economic activity but at the same time business confidence fell at the start of 2021.

Is the chief executive as hopeful about an economic recovery as those forecasters upping their growth estimates for 2021?

The tragedy of numbers is that they hide the human impact... You can look at any statistic - business confidence is in the doldrums, consumer confidence is in the doldrums... Our home loan registrations in April were zero last year... People were not purchasing vehicles... Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Certainly in the second half of the year we definitely saw an improvement which is mirrored in Stats SA's analysis of the country's GDP. Everybody had assumed we'd be down 7.5% and we're down 7%. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

At Standard Bank we think that in 2021 we'll bounce to 4.6%, where consensus says 3%. So, we'll see. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Despite the pandemic trend for people to stay home where possible, Standard Bank will not be reducing its number of branches.

We do believe there will be further rationalisation - the branches will get smaller but they will definitely continue to exist. Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

Dealing with a once in 100 years crisis on Microsoft Teams has been extraordinarily difficult! Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa

