Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings
The Standard Bank Group's results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020 reflect the strain placed on operations by the pandemic.
Group headline earnings of R15.9 billion showed a decline of 43% compared to 2019.
Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders declined 51% to R12.4 billion.
In the first six months of the year (1H20), the group’s results were negatively impacted by lower activity levels and higher credit charges. In the second six months of the year (2H20), activity recovered, however, credit charges remained elevated and the negative impact of the interest rate cuts in 1H20 became more pronounced.Standard Bank
Despite the drop in earnings, Standard Bank declared a final dividend, of 240 cents per share (76% down on 2019).
RELATED: Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible
Bruce Whitfield interviews Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank South Africa.
The latest GDP figures show a bounce in economic activity but at the same time business confidence fell at the start of 2021.
Is the chief executive as hopeful about an economic recovery as those forecasters upping their growth estimates for 2021?
The tragedy of numbers is that they hide the human impact... You can look at any statistic - business confidence is in the doldrums, consumer confidence is in the doldrums... Our home loan registrations in April were zero last year... People were not purchasing vehicles...Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa
Certainly in the second half of the year we definitely saw an improvement which is mirrored in Stats SA's analysis of the country's GDP. Everybody had assumed we'd be down 7.5% and we're down 7%.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa
At Standard Bank we think that in 2021 we'll bounce to 4.6%, where consensus says 3%. So, we'll see.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa
Despite the pandemic trend for people to stay home where possible, Standard Bank will not be reducing its number of branches.
We do believe there will be further rationalisation - the branches will get smaller but they will definitely continue to exist.Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa
Dealing with a once in 100 years crisis on Microsoft Teams has been extraordinarily difficult!Sim Tshabalala, CEO - Standard Bank South Africa
Listen to the interview on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Standard Bank declares dividend despite fall in headline earnings
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lanternworks/lanternworks1509/lanternworks150900004/54011210-standard-bank-building-in-cape-town.jpg
More from Business
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you
If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19.Read More
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran.Read More
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you
Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA business confidence is falling in 2021: 'There is a lot to worry about"
Almost 7 out of 10 senior executives are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions - RMB/BER Business Confidence Index.Read More
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business ventureRead More
Rupert Murdoch's multinational media empire at 90
How one of the most powerful media owners in the last century built his companyRead More
MTN suspends final dividend but announces R29b investment in new growth strategy
Despite huge growth during the pandemic, the MTN Group is not paying a dividend. CEO Ralph Mupita explains why on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign?
Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are
A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown.Read More