Wits students will not be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it could not enrol the case of the students arrested during the public protest at Wits University.

Students took to the streets of Braamfontein on Wednesday demanding that management allows those with outstanding fees to register for the 2021 academic year.

Speaking to John Perlman, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explains their reasons.

The information that was contained in the docket was insufficient to establish a prima face case against all students. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

The most challenging part of handling public protest, if you arrest someone, the prosecutor has to prove the identity of the person. They also need to identify the unlawful act that was done by that person. Phindi Mjonondwane, Spokesperson - NPA

