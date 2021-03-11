Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
Airbnb has taken a knock with the various stages of lockdown and travel restrictions both in South Africa and abroad.
Now the popular accommodation platform is getting wise to win-win partnerships that will help revive local tourism.
RELATED: South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Velma Corcoran, Airbnb South Africa's Country Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.
We've been encouraged by the way we can work with local partners to try and think through how we can support economic recovery to tourism.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
The mutual benefit of partnering has already seen Airbnb teaming up with a tourism company in the Western Cape.
As part of the drive to promote the province as a destination for digital nomads, they can get discounts of up 50% for longer stays.
We've just launched a partnership with Wesgro to reposition the Western Cape as a remote working destination, taking advantage of the trend around more flexible stays.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
Airbnb's latest partnership sees it teaming up with South African Tourism and SnapScan in Johannesburg.
The initiative aims to support local businesses and gives clients more bang for their buck at the same time.
Our hosts have always recommended their most-loved businesses to their guests. Through Covid it's been those businesses that have been the hardest hit.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
We started off by creating a local Jozi guide with some of the hosts' most-loved spots. And then we've partnered with SnapScan. If you go into any one of the businesses on the map and pay with your SnapScan app and spend R250, you get R75 back.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
What we're hoping is that you and your listeners will download the map and go into these local businesses and then spend some money to get some money back so you can spend some more!Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
Corcoran is optimistic about the outlook for domestic travel.
People who've been locked up in their homes for the past year are swopping those homes for other homes near beaches, in rural areas, in mountains or the bush...Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
There's this collision of living, working, and travelling so we see an increase in remote working and longer-term stays.Velma Corcoran, Country Manager: Sub-Saharan Africa - Airbnb
For more from Airbnb's Velma Corcoran, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses
