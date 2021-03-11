Why is government procurement of local products low?





National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa CEO Mikel Mabasa recently said he wished the government take a decision to buy only locally produced vehicles,

I light of the COVID-19 lockdown’s ongoing devastating impact on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also called on South Africans to buy local goods.

An article says if the government were to make it a policy to buy vehicles for their fleets from cars that are made in South Africa, that would be practical and could put as much as R37-billion back into gross domestic prodcut.

Dr Tebogo Makube, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition industrial procurement chief director, gives his views on the matter.

There are certain materials that we do not manufacture in the country. We have designated buses for local procurement. Tebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

ALSO READ: Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'

Firefighting trucks have been designated as well for local production Tebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The consumption of the bulk of motor vehicles is outside the government. Tebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

Makube said it will be ideal for government purchase of locally produced vehicles to increase, including those used by political principals.

Listen below for the full interview...