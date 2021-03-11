Why is government procurement of local products low?
National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa CEO Mikel Mabasa recently said he wished the government take a decision to buy only locally produced vehicles,
I light of the COVID-19 lockdown’s ongoing devastating impact on the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also called on South Africans to buy local goods.
An article says if the government were to make it a policy to buy vehicles for their fleets from cars that are made in South Africa, that would be practical and could put as much as R37-billion back into gross domestic prodcut.
Dr Tebogo Makube, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition industrial procurement chief director, gives his views on the matter.
There are certain materials that we do not manufacture in the country. We have designated buses for local procurement.Tebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
ALSO READ: Government should buy locally produced vehicles and we will create many jobs'
Firefighting trucks have been designated as well for local productionTebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
The consumption of the bulk of motor vehicles is outside the government.Tebogo Makube, Industrial procurement chief director - Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
Makube said it will be ideal for government purchase of locally produced vehicles to increase, including those used by political principals.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122658834_cars-for-sale-automotive-industry-cars-dealership-parking-lot-rows-of-brand-new-vehicles-awaiting-ne.html
More from Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.Read More
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.Read More
Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More