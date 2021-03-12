SA records 1,474 infections and 95 more people have succumbed from virus





The Health Department says it has recorded 1,474 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 525, 648.

Ninety-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,110.

The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 447, 503 people having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 138,014 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

