The silver bullet to fix higher education funding is economic growth - Treasury
The shortfall for higher education funding is to due Covid-19 government expenditure and budget cuts as part of fiscal consolidation plans.
According to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's February budget, there was a reduction of about R24,6-billion or so that was planned for the Department of Higher Education and Training over the medium-term expenditure framework.
We are now told that this may have affected about R6,8-billion in allocation to NSFAS (the National Student Financial Aid Scheme) and R5-billion on university subsidies.
National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane sheds more light on this.
We had to do a very difficult balancing act. We started a few years ago where funding pressures from all angles come through. In some cases we are then forced to reprioritise, reduce certain budgets in order to take care of some of the spending pressures.Dondo Mogajane , Director-general - National Treasury
NSFAS, as a programme within the Department of Higher Education, was also affected. Last year we knew that by cutting budgets programmes will be affected, including NSFAS. The chickens are coming home to roost where the impact of the cats over the years will now be felt.Dondo Mogajane , Director-general - National Treasury
The minister said at the time of the budget that qualifying students will have to be supported one way or the other. That is what we are committed to. That's also what the minister of higher education committed recently as well.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
Mogajane pointed out that the balancing act had to be done as education is very important, but so is health.
Equally so, health is critical. Equally so, making money for vaccines is equally important. So, you are damned if you do it and damned if you don't it. Repriotisation should have been done already. We will get the money within the Department of Basic Education.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
I don't want to blame the department and say you should have this nor that but they also need to do a balancing act, which is not easy. The reality is for us to grow the economy, that's the silver bullet. Growing the economy will mean that we have enough to fund government programmes.Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - National Treasury
