[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa





Throughout the years, South African music has evolved and many artists leaning towards sounds not influenced by international musicians.

Today, the country sees the mixture of Mbaqanga, House, Kwaito, Mostwako, Amapiona to name a few being enjoyed throughout different walks of life.

Clement Manyathela speaks to music historian Percy Mabandu about the evolution of music.

We have to understand what we mean when we say South African, South Africa is diverse however there are ideas that are originating out of our unique cultural experience. Percy Mabandu, Music historian

It is in the way those native ideas interacts with international influences. Percy Mabandu, Music historian

South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is a loss. Our pallet is more Americanised than it Africanised. We want to cover R Kelly before we cover Malaika. Percy Mabandu, Music historian

Listen to the full interview below...