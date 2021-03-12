Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
JOHANNESBURG – The manager of the Collins Chabane Municipality Tsakani Ngobeni has been granted R50,000 bail by the Palm Ridge Court on Friday.
Ngobeni is charged with corruption for allegedly approving a R120 million deposit with VBS Mutual Bank.
Meanwhile, demonstrators dressed in Peter Mokaba region regalia have gathered outside the court following reports that reinstated leader Danny Msiza was also expected to be charged.
Ngobeni has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of VBS.
GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist
The municipal manager appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge Regional Court. She is expected back on 6 May 2021.
At the same time, Florence Radzilani and Msiza are implicated, and Msiza is expected to appear in court.
#VBSArrests— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 12, 2021
Limpopo ANC Treasurer Danny Msiza has arrived in court to be charged with 6 others @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/KlScDd4Phj
The pair’s suspension, when the allegations surfaced in Terry Motau’s report, tested the ANC’s step aside policy – but they were reinstated last year as they still hadn’t been charged.
