Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has until 5pm on Friday afternoon to respond to a list of 15 demands from student organisations, which are threatening a national shutdown on Monday.
The South African Union of Students is mobilising formations from all campuses and institutions around the country to force government to listen to their demands.
EWN reporter Mia Lindeque has more. She said, however, the students are aware that with classes held online,
Most of the classes are held online. Those who are excluded will fall further behind.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The lawyers are launching an application to the Constitutional Court. They want historic debt to be scrapped and first-years must be allowed to register.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Among the 15 demands, students want:
-
A full return of the academic programme on campus under level one lockdown
-
The clearance of historic debt
-
Immediate provision of post-graduate funding
-
All first years must be allowed to register while government resolves the funding matter
They also want laptops to be provided to students, and that their allowance must be given this month, given that many landlords are asking for payment already.
Meanwhile, University of the Witwatersrand student representative council (SRC) treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani has been suspended.
I am not expected to be next to the university precinct. We are going to have a very, very long weekend. This movement is not led by the SRC, it is coordinated and led by the students themselves.Kanakana Mudzanani, SRC treasurer-general - Wits University
Listen below for the full interviews ...
