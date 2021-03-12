Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president
Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has been elected as CAF (African continental football governing body president.
He's the first South African to be elected to the position.
Dr Patrice Motsepe has been elected new CAF President— SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) March 12, 2021
CONGRATULATIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/bylVI7KsRI
BREAKING NEWS: Patrice Motsepe has been elected as CAF president.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) March 12, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/n3Ap5u9ni9#CAFElections2021 pic.twitter.com/gYERjvbzsg
