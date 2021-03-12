Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
CAPE TOWN - Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh said that religious and cultural reasons were what led him to the Gupta family compound and nothing else.
Singh has returned to the state capture inquiry to give evidence on his relationship with the family.
He was also meant to give evidence on irregular contracts at Transnet, but this has been rescheduled for another day.
Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.
He’s told the inquiry he did not know the Gupta family very well but did visit their Saxonwold compound for cultural events.
"The religious events were attended by a number of people and this is normally the case and I had the occasion to meet Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Rajesh Gupta, Mr Ajay Gupta as well."
Singh has also denied all allegations against him by one of the unnamed witnesses.
These included a claim that he received bags of cash from the Guptas during his many visits.
"In addition to that, Mr Chair, the reason why I believe that Witness 3's affidavit and testimony is a complete fabrication, there are no objective facts that he relies on in order to make the allegations he does."
WATCH: Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh testifies at Zondo Inquiry
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry
More from Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.Read More
South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...
Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.Read More
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case
Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.Read More
The silver bullet to fix higher education funding is economic growth - Treasury
National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane says growing the economy is the solution to fund government programmes.Read More