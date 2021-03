South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,225 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 525, 873.

Sixty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,179.

The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 449,654 people having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,215 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

