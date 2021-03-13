South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,225 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 525, 873.
Sixty-nine more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,179.
The recovery rate is at 94.8% with 1, 449,654 people having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,215 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 526 873 the total number of deaths is 51 179 the total number of recoveries is 1 449 654 and the total number of vaccines administered is 145 215. pic.twitter.com/llUY8mccvl— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 12, 2021
