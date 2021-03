Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night

Eskom has extended stage two load shedding to Sunday evening at 11pm.

The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension, as well as the need to replenish emergency reserves.

Stage 2 power cuts kicked in on Wednesday and were expected to end on last night at 11pm.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be extended to 23:00 on Sunday following the loss of further

generation capacity and to replenish emergency generation reserves pic.twitter.com/XtQ2MFtSaV — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2021