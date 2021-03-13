Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma





Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness but with early treatment, the damage may get limited and the sight may be saved.

World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye and optic nerve check-ups to detect glaucoma.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati about glaucoma and the symptoms.

In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

One of the common things in people with glaucoma is that the pressure in the eye is raised but that is not always the case. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says if there is a history of glaucoma in the family, the chances of having it are very high but not everyone with glaucoma has a family history.

This condition becomes much more common with advancing age. From age 40 onwards it is advisable to have this check. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below...