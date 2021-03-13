Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have seized drugs worth R10 million in two separate raids.
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.
#sapsGP Westrand #K9 service dog "buddy" sniffed out suspected crystal meth with an estimated street value of R6.5-million destined for Australia concealed in a statue on Thursday. Four suspects were arrested. #DrugsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/jmCWgn7Sf6 pic.twitter.com/jfWsqsSQ41— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 12, 2021
The police‘s Kay Makhubele said the other arrest happened in a separate operation in Douglasdale.
“Police intercepted a vehicle and seized drugs with an estimated value of R3 million and arrested two suspects. The arrested suspects are going to appear before various courts in due course.”
At the same time, Free State police have arrested three men at suspected drug dens in Phutaditjhaba.
The officers said they discovered drugs worth nearly R100,000 inside the houses.
#sapsFS On Friday 12 March 2021, Phuthaditjhaba Tactical Response Team followed up on information and arrested three suspects aged between 22 and 40 for dealing in drugs. #DrugsOffTheStreets MLhttps://t.co/X3s0GBjxEz pic.twitter.com/fg7qAZ3ifT— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 13, 2021
Authorities found the suspects with different drugs including madrax, dagga, cocaine, and nyaope.
Police spokesperson Montantsi Makhele said, “A 32-year-old was found with 112 small packs of dagga, and the second suspects – aged 25 – was found with 108 packs of Swati dagga and the third suspect – a 40-year-old – was found 100 mandrax tablets with a street value of R5,000.”
