‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown





CAPE TOWN - Family, friends and colleagues have on Saturday paid tribute to veteran journalist Karima Brown.

A memorial service was held at Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg.

She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has expressed her condolences to Brown's family and friends.

Pandor spoke about her own experiences with Brown: “Karima Brown was a consummate professional. I have direct experience of being interviewed by her. I had admiration for her strong research capability because it was extremely strong.”

Pandor said her contribution to the South African media will not be forgotten.

“I hope friends and family will write her stories and that they be recorded for history. She has made an indelible contribution to the media space in our country.”

