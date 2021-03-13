Veteran actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed away.

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:45
Lead SA: The Sahiba Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Thubelihle Zooma - CEO at Sahiba Foundation
Today at 07:07
Clean my Bed
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
Today at 07:40
Wellness: Sleep awareness week
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Dale Rae - Director of Sleep Science at University of Cape Town
Today at 08:10
Talking point: The preparedness of the Public Policing Unit
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Richard Mamabolo - Spokesperson at Popcru
Today at 08:40
Is ASMR Safe for Kids?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Josh Ramsay
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
Book Club: She Down There
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lynton Burger
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday. 13 March 2021 9:07 PM
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few. 13 March 2021 8:23 PM
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic t... 13 March 2021 3:37 PM
View all Local
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 March 2021 8:27 AM
Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay. 10 March 2021 5:22 PM
[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 March 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away

13 March 2021 8:23 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Actor
menzi ngubane
Menzi ngabane dies

Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.

Veteran actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed away.

Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.

He was 56-years-old at the time of death.




13 March 2021 8:23 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Actor
menzi ngubane
Menzi ngabane dies

More from Local

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

13 March 2021 9:07 PM

The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown

13 March 2021 3:37 PM

She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts

13 March 2021 12:47 PM

In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma

13 March 2021 8:40 AM

World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday night

13 March 2021 7:10 AM

The power utility has cited a further loss of generation capacity as the reason for the extension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 69 Covid-19 related deaths

13 March 2021 6:57 AM

The health Department says 145,215 healthcare workers have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saxonwold visits for religious and cultural reasons, Singh tells Zondo Inquiry

12 March 2021 2:45 PM

Anoj Singh returned to the Zondo Commission to respond to a litany of allegations and shed light on his relationship with the Guptas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students give Blade Nzimande until 5pm to meet their 15 demands or else ...

12 March 2021 1:07 PM

Meanwhile, Wits SRC treasurer-general Kanakana Mudzanani says the university has served him with a suspension order.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case

12 March 2021 12:33 PM

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The silver bullet to fix higher education funding is economic growth - Treasury

12 March 2021 12:15 PM

National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane says growing the economy is the solution to fund government programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

13 March 2021 9:07 PM

The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa

12 March 2021 12:12 PM

Music historian Percy Mabandu says South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is not doing us any good.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral

12 March 2021 8:47 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Moment when police shoot innocent man during Wits protest

11 March 2021 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Husband builds video store in his basement during lockdown

11 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury orders National Arts Council to disperse more than R250-million

10 March 2021 5:22 PM

Council member Tshepo Mashiane gives details of how much has been paid so far and how much they still need to pay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'I wish I was dead,' -Grandma's shocking birthday wish goes viral

10 March 2021 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Piers Morgan reflects on his storming off Good Morning Britain for good

10 March 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets

9 March 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral

9 March 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma

Local

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away

Local Entertainment

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

25 years on, Scottish school massacre 'like yesterday' for father

13 March 2021 5:51 PM

KZN House of Traditional Leaders: King Zwelithini’s successor must be a unifier

13 March 2021 4:51 PM

DRC postpones AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

13 March 2021 3:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA