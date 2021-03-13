Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Veteran actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed away.
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.
He was 56-years-old at the time of death.
I just checked his Instagram& it's true guys!! He's really no more!!💔💔💔— 👑Karabo👑 (@karabo_mapaila) March 13, 2021
Rest in Power Menzi Ngubane.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QECKIGdh46
South Africa has truly lost an amazing acting talent.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 13, 2021
This is truly heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the Ngubane family and all of friends and industry colleagues.
May the soul of #MenziNgubane Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cYMwJQEzSg
