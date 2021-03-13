



Veteran actor, Menzi Ngubane has passed away.

Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.

He was 56-years-old at the time of death.

I just checked his Instagram& it's true guys!! He's really no more!!💔💔💔

Rest in Power Menzi Ngubane.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QECKIGdh46 — 👑Karabo👑 (@karabo_mapaila) March 13, 2021

South Africa has truly lost an amazing acting talent.



This is truly heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the Ngubane family and all of friends and industry colleagues.



May the soul of #MenziNgubane Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cYMwJQEzSg — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 13, 2021

