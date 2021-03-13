Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away





The entertainment industry has lost another actress.

Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala has passed away at the age of 44.

The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday. The forensic personnel reported that Maqashalala had been dead for a week.

Maqashalala played on SABC1's _Intersextions _in 2010, and also had roles in SABC1's Generations, _Diamond City _to name a few.

Take a bow, Noxee 💔 pic.twitter.com/CYE4UreRun — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 13, 2021

From that day on girls around the world would use that line to reduce their body count!😂😂😂 What a talent Noxee had! Condolences to the Maqhashalala’s- their star rests now!🌺 #RIPNoxeeMaqhashalala https://t.co/rfrgmfRpkQ — Coceka Mfundisi (@Cmfundisi) March 13, 2021

Noxee’s body was found at her home and forensics suspected she had been deceased for a week? You mean to tell me she went the whole week without anybody checking on her and her whereabouts?💔☹️ — Dont worry about that sweetheart. (@Yan_ndie) March 13, 2021