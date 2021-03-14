South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 1,541 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 528, 414.

Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,261.

RELATED: SA records 1,474 infections and 95 more people have succumbed from virus

The recovery rate is at 95% with 1, 452,988 people having recovered from the virus.

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.