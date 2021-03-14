South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,541 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 528, 414.
Eighty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,261.
RELATED: SA records 1,474 infections and 95 more people have succumbed from virus
The recovery rate is at 95% with 1, 452,988 people having recovered from the virus.
The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 13 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 13, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/EVA46SySJl
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning
The power utility says the extension is due to further loss of generation capacity.Read More
Hope Again Recovery Centre helps communities battle substance abuse
General manager Ralph De Nobrega says they work with a broad spectrum of people.Read More
Asinamali: Shutdown looming as talks between students, Manamela break down
Students have been demanding that all historic debt be scrapped, and registration continue for the current year.Read More
[LISTEN] Dangers of unsecured debt
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the dangers of unsecured debt and why it is not the solution.Read More
Menzi Ngubane’s family thanks those who stood by him in his battle with diabetes
The 56-year-old passed away on Saturday, from stroke-related complications, at his home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away
The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.Read More
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away
Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.Read More
‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown
She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.Read More
Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts
In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.Read More
Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma
World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.Read More