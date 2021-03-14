[LISTEN] Dangers of unsecured debt
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says amidst shrinking incomes, uncertainty about the future, unsecured debt is not advisable.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says now is the time to be wise financially and live within your means.
He says people have to shrink with the economy as it shrinks.
Debt is not the answer, I think it should be a measure of last resort.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
With unsecured lending particularly, it is a higher form of debt. In the higher ranking of debt, you find that unsecured lending is more expensive.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Whilst you still have control of being able to reduce those expensive items in the basket, I would say that yes it sounds drastic but it would be a far better outcome than having it disappear altogether when someone takes it away.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below...
