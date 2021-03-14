Hope Again Recovery Centre helps communities battle substance abuse
Hope Again Recovery Centre located outside Potchefstroom helps communities in tackling the battle against alcohol and substance abuse.
General manager Ralph De Nobrega says there is a payment for people who come to the centre but they also use sponsors to cover the costs.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, De Nobrega explains the work they do.
We focus on alcohol and drug addiction and what we do is we actually get people in here who need to recover, whose lives have fallen apart and help them rebuild their lives.Ralph De Nobrega, General Manager - Hope Again Recovery Centre
We cater for 18 to 65 year-olds, male and female at the same time we help people off the streets. We also help the communities around us.Ralph De Nobrega, General Manager - Hope Again Recovery Centre
_Hope Again Recovery Centre _has three centres in the country, for more information contact them on 018 011 1352.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55122233_bucharest-romania-march-26-2016-several-types-of-bottled-alcohol-are-displayed-on-some-shelves-in-a-.html
