Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Mukuru
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andy Jury
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Johan Venter
Today at 12:37
GITOC responds to 'SAPS gun permit system switched off report'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jenni Irish-Qhobosheane - Researcher at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 12:40
Gun Owners Assoc responds to 'SAPS gun permit system switched off report'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Dangers of unsecured debt Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the dangers of unsecured debt and why it is not the solution. 14 March 2021 9:07 AM
South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 14 March 2021 8:31 AM
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few. 13 March 2021 8:23 PM
View all Local
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem' Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations. 11 March 2021 7:50 AM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
View all Politics
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Sanlam: 50% more life insurance claims in Jan/Feb than at peak of first wave Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty on the insurer's year-end results and the outlook for SA's battle against Covid-19. 11 March 2021 8:09 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
View all Sport
Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday. 13 March 2021 9:07 PM
Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few. 13 March 2021 8:23 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding how music has evolved in South Africa Music historian Percy Mabandu says South African musicians don't tour the continent enough and that is not doing us any good. 12 March 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning

14 March 2021 1:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Stage 2 load shedding
#LoadShedding
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
stage 2

The power utility says the extension is due to further loss of generation capacity.

Eskom has extended load shedding Stage 2 to 5 am on Wednesday.

The power utility says the extension is due to further loss of generation capacity.

Eskom implemented the scheduled blackouts on Wednesday last week, after heavy losses to its generating capacity.

While load shedding was set to end on Friday, it was extended into the weekend following more disruptions as Eskom battled to restore more than 18,000 megawatts to the grid.




14 March 2021 1:34 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Stage 2 load shedding
#LoadShedding
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
stage 2

More from Local

Hope Again Recovery Centre helps communities battle substance abuse

14 March 2021 9:44 AM

General manager Ralph De Nobrega says they work with a broad spectrum of people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asinamali: Shutdown looming as talks between students, Manamela break down

14 March 2021 9:41 AM

Students have been demanding that all historic debt be scrapped, and registration continue for the current year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Dangers of unsecured debt

14 March 2021 9:07 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the dangers of unsecured debt and why it is not the solution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Menzi Ngubane’s family thanks those who stood by him in his battle with diabetes

14 March 2021 9:04 AM

The 56-year-old passed away on Saturday, from stroke-related complications, at his home in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases

14 March 2021 8:31 AM

The Health Department says the total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

13 March 2021 9:07 PM

The Dispatch reported that Maqashalala was found in her home in Honeydew on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has passed away

13 March 2021 8:23 PM

Ngubane had a long career as an actor having starred in productions like Generations, How to steal 2 million to name a few.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘She was a consummate professional’ – Pandor remembers late Karima Brown

13 March 2021 3:37 PM

She died from COVID-19-related complications, last week and was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions just hours after her death was announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng, Free State police make major drug busts

13 March 2021 12:47 PM

In Kempton Park officials intercepted a consignment in Jet Park before it could be shipped to Australia. Upon investigation, they discovered crystal meth worth an estimated value of R6.5 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Fundile Nyati: In South Africa at least about 5 to 7% of people have glaucoma

13 March 2021 8:40 AM

World Glaucoma Day is observed annually on 12 March to raise awareness about glaucoma and alert people to have regular eye checks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Actress Noxolo 'Noxee' Maqashalala passes away

Entertainment Local

Menzi Ngubane’s family thanks those who stood by him in his battle with diabetes

Local

Asinamali: Shutdown looming as talks between students, Manamela break down

Local

Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

New York City pays emotional tribute to more than 30,000 COVID deaths

15 March 2021 4:13 AM

Women march across Australia against sexual violence and inequality

15 March 2021 4:05 AM

Health Dept sets up 50 more inoculation sites throughout SA

14 March 2021 6:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA