Eskom extends load shedding to Wednesday morning





Eskom has extended load shedding Stage 2 to 5 am on Wednesday.

The power utility says the extension is due to further loss of generation capacity.

Eskom implemented the scheduled blackouts on Wednesday last week, after heavy losses to its generating capacity.

While load shedding was set to end on Friday, it was extended into the weekend following more disruptions as Eskom battled to restore more than 18,000 megawatts to the grid.