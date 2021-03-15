SA records 1,006 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 51,326





The Health Department says it has recorded 1,006 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 529, 420.

Sixty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,326

RELATED: South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases

The Health Department says 1, 454, 290 people have recuperated as the recovery rate sits at 95%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 529 420 the total number of deaths is 51 326 the total number of recoveries is 1 454 290 and the total number of vaccines administered is 145 544. pic.twitter.com/Zyzsg7qRIQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 14, 2021