SA records 1,006 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 51,326
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,006 infections in the last 24 hours increasing the known caseload to 1, 529, 420.
Sixty-five more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll up to 51,326
RELATED: South Africa records over 1,500 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 1, 454, 290 people have recuperated as the recovery rate sits at 95%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 145,544 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 529 420 the total number of deaths is 51 326 the total number of recoveries is 1 454 290 and the total number of vaccines administered is 145 544. pic.twitter.com/Zyzsg7qRIQ— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 14, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 14 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 14, 2021
