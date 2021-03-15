Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains says the report shows that for most of the hours it was Stage 2 load shedding. 15 March 2021 6:15 PM
A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March' Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood gives details into six companies given tenders for Covid-19 fumigation. 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention. 15 March 2021 4:35 PM
View all Local
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late. 15 March 2021 1:03 PM
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared' Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests. 15 March 2021 7:57 AM
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
View all Politics
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'

15 March 2021 7:57 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Wits
Higher Education
Protests
University
Wits asinamali protest
fee structure

Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.

After talks broke down between the Wits Student Representative Council and Higher Education deputy minister Buti Manamela on Saturday, a national shutdown has been planned from Monday threatening to delay the 2021 academic year.

Students have been demanding that all historic debt be scrapped, and registration continue for the current year.

RELATED: Asinamali: Shutdown looming as talks between students, Manamela break down

Bongani Bingwa chats to Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.

Bawa says there is enormous financial pressure on universities and the financial demands made by students add to that.

Universities are not a place issues of funding are going to be solved as this is a national issue and there needs to be a national solution. University cant absorb the financial pressures by themselves.

Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

Mfeka says students are demanding a free education national bill, to ensure that every student can afford to go to university.

He adds that an interim solution for just this year will not solve the student funding problem.

Today we are going to put the country on a standstill up until free education is declared.

Mpendulo Mfeka, President - Wits University SRC

Listen below to the full conversation:




15 March 2021 7:57 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Wits
Higher Education
Protests
University
Wits asinamali protest
fee structure

More from Politics

Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert

15 March 2021 1:03 PM

Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case

12 March 2021 12:33 PM

Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to the seven previously accused persons that include board members and executives of the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wits Protests: 'University fee crisis is national problem not Wits problem'

11 March 2021 7:50 AM

Vice-chancellor professor Zeblon Vilakazi reflects to recent protests at the university over registrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly'

10 March 2021 7:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4

9 March 2021 6:36 PM

The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'

9 March 2021 5:44 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

9 March 2021 11:39 AM

ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction

8 March 2021 7:46 PM

Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National officials have met former president Jacob Zuma - ANC

8 March 2021 5:53 PM

The African National Congress says in a statement that its national officials had very constructive discussions with the former president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mbalula hits back in Twitter spat with Lungisa, Niehaus

8 March 2021 2:32 PM

Fikile Mbalula’s statement against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has solicited insults from former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, who has called the Transport minister a political prostitute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year

15 March 2021 6:15 PM

CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains says the report shows that for most of the hours it was Stage 2 load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March'

15 March 2021 5:45 PM

Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood gives details into six companies given tenders for Covid-19 fumigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer

15 March 2021 4:35 PM

Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four police officers arrested for the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba

15 March 2021 2:39 PM

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that the four were police officers from the public order policing unit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tomato in short supply. Will prices go up?

15 March 2021 1:56 PM

ZZ2 marketing manager Clive Garrett says when you have excess rains as we've had in January and February, tomatoes don't thrive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family of slain soccer coach, Musa Magasela, want answers over his death

15 March 2021 1:46 PM

Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police use water cannons to disperse protesting students in Braamfontein

15 March 2021 1:41 PM

The situation remains tense, with police chasing protesting students through the streets of Braamfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert

15 March 2021 1:03 PM

Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check your load shedding schedule here

15 March 2021 12:55 PM

702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buti Manamela: We're working with NSFAS to stabilise academic year

15 March 2021 11:38 AM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education says they managed to reprioritise resources that will be used to register first-year entrants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to heap 6 weeks of load-shedding hell upon longsuffering South Africans

Business

Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash

Business

Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

Business

EWN Highlights

Trump shouldn't need 'invitation' to promote vaccines: White House

15 March 2021 8:35 PM

Countries should continue AstraZeneca rollout: WHO

15 March 2021 8:30 PM

EU regulator 'scrutinising' AstraZeneca jab's safety

15 March 2021 7:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA