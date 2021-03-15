'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'





After talks broke down between the Wits Student Representative Council and Higher Education deputy minister Buti Manamela on Saturday, a national shutdown has been planned from Monday threatening to delay the 2021 academic year.

Students have been demanding that all historic debt be scrapped, and registration continue for the current year.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.

Bawa says there is enormous financial pressure on universities and the financial demands made by students add to that.

Universities are not a place issues of funding are going to be solved as this is a national issue and there needs to be a national solution. University cant absorb the financial pressures by themselves. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

Mfeka says students are demanding a free education national bill, to ensure that every student can afford to go to university.

He adds that an interim solution for just this year will not solve the student funding problem.

Today we are going to put the country on a standstill up until free education is declared. Mpendulo Mfeka, President - Wits University SRC

