[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough

Latest Local
New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains says the report shows that for most of the hours it was Stage 2 load shedding. 15 March 2021 6:15 PM
A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March' Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood gives details into six companies given tenders for Covid-19 fumigation. 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention. 15 March 2021 4:35 PM
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late. 15 March 2021 1:03 PM
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared' Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests. 15 March 2021 7:57 AM
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough

15 March 2021 8:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral

TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough

A social media influencer man confronted a woman after she questioned his disabled parking permit, and angrily showed her his prosthetic leg.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

