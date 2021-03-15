[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Neighbours playing piano from each of their apartments goes viral

TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough

A social media influencer man confronted a woman after she questioned his disabled parking permit, and angrily showed her his prosthetic leg.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: