Buti Manamela: We're working with NSFAS to stabilise academic year





Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela says they are still open to negotiations with student leaders.

The South African Students Congress is going ahead with plans to shut down universities across the country today.

One of their demand is for historic debt to be written off. The shutdown comes after the Wits student protests in Braamfontein last week.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Manamela says both the chair and CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have assured them that they are working around the clock to stabilise the beginning of the academic year.

What we said last week is that universities have to register second- and third-year students and later on in the week we managed to reprioritise resources that will be used to register for the first-year entrants. Buti Manamela, Deputy minister - Higher Education

The reprioritisation in terms of the budget was based on the projections that we had made at the time and also that we had not anticipated the R2.5 billion, for instance, that we had to spend in extending the academic year. Buti Manamela, Deputy minister - Higher Education

Listen to the full interview below...