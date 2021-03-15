Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you
Queen of breakfast radio Anele Mdoda took over the "Soundtracks of my Life" playlist this past weekend with her Top 20 favourite jams from the 80s and 90s.
When you guys asked me to pick 20 songs and that they should be from the 80s and 90s, I was in my element.Anele Mdoda, 947 Presenter
I do not mean to brag but I am the designated music player, I have like five thousand songs on my phone, let's just say I could start a party in the Vatican if you asked me nicely.Anele Mdoda, 947 Presenter
Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
