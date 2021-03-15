Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert





After a further loss of generation capacity, Eskom on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue until Wednesday at 5am.

Eskom implemented the scheduled blackouts on Wednesday last week, after heavy losses to its generating capacity.

However, the power utility on Monday told Eyewitness news that it would continue to assess the power situation and may adjust its power cuts plan as it continued to bring units back online.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland to unpack the situation at the power utility.

Yelland has said that Eskom is in code red for the next six weeks.

Code red means that Eskom has less than 2,000 megawatts of reserve margin and load shedding could take place at any time. Chris Yelland, Energy expert and MD - EE Business Intelligence

He adds that South Africans should expect to live with load shedding for at least another two to three years as IPP programmes are running late.

In the meantime we are going to have to get used to load shedding because Eskom is doing more maintenance which means more generational units have to be taken off the grid for maintenance to happen. Chris Yelland, Energy expert and MD - EE Business Intelligence

