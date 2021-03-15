Tomato in short supply. Will prices go up?





There has been a shortage of tomatoes. Other people say they can't find cauliflower.

Tomato producer ZZ2 has confirmed that there is indeed a temporary shortage of tomatoes and other vegetables.

ZZ2 marketing manager Clive Garrett has more on this.

Tomatoes need a lot of water. They love water but they don't like rain. In dry conditions, tomatoes flourish as long as you have enough water or water rivers or dams, but when you have excess rains like we've had in January and February, generally tomatoes don't thrive. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

What happens is you have infestations of insects and damage to the plants themselves and the fruits themselves from the rain. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

We've already seen a slight improvement and as the weeks go on, probably in the next two to three weeks, the situation should return to normal. In January and February we had rain in those two months than we generally have in a year. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

All salad-type, leafy-type veggies have been hit hard. We've had a shortage of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and potatoes because of excessive rains. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

Will this not result in the prices going up?

Our prices in South Africa are determined by demand and supply. Still, the majority of our products happen to land up on the national fresh produce market. I think the supermarkets take their leads from what happens on the national fresh produce market. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

It happens all over the world when there is a shortage of goods the price goes up. Clive Garrett, Marketing manager - ZZ2

Listen below for the full interview...