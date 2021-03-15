Four police officers arrested for the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba
JOHANNESBURG - Four police officers have been arrested in connection with the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests last week.
Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets.
The 35-year-old's death caused a public uproar, with calls for those responsible to be apprehended.
READ: He had a wife & kids - Mthokozisi Ntumba's friend breaks down
Police watchdog Ipid said that the officers were from the public order policing unit.
The death of Ntumba angered many South Africans, especially students who were protesting in Braamfontien last Wednesday, when he was shot and killed.
Ipid's Ndileka Khola said that the four police officers were arrested on Monday in connection with Ntumba's shooting.
READ MORE: 'He was gasping': Doctor recalls trying to save student protest shooting victim
"Ipid has just arrested four police officers from the public order policing unit in connection with the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba."
Khola said that they faced a number of charges.
"They will be facing charges of murder, three charges of attempted murder as well as defeating the ends of justice."
The officers are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
WATCH: ‘There were some images we weren’t ready to see’ - Ntumba’s cousin
