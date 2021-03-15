Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer

Streaming issues? Report here
15 March 2021
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Back pain
Chronic lower back pain
pain
medical attention

Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention.

Most people find themselves sitting for a long period of time without proper back support and with many having to work from home due to Covid-19, the seating hours have extended.

Surgery is rarely needed to treat back pain but one can see a doctor if self-help does not work.

Azania Mosaka speaks to medical doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe about the seriousness of back pain.

It is serious when there is bladder or bowel issues, meaning there is something happening inside that has moved to the back. It could even be cancer.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe - Medical Doctor from Quad Care

It is serious also if it is following an injury especially if the pain is not going away with rest.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe - Medical Doctor from Quad Care

When there is weakness, numbness or tingling in the legs that you are experiencing in the legs with this back pain, you need to get worried and make sure you have it check as soon as possible.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe - Medical Doctor from Quad Care

Listen to the full interview below...


































