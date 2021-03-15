A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March'
The Department of Infrastructure Development in Gauteng has spent R117-million on fumigating and sanitising buildings in the past 11 months.
The six company that got the tenders for the services only came into existence recently.
Nickolaus Bauer on the John Perlman Show speaks to Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood.
I am afraid what we have seen in Gauteng province in particular but I don't think necessarily limited to Gauteng, is that there's just misuse, wasted, irregular expenditure and corruption of Covid-19 funds.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
This started in April 2020 with the PPE scandal while it literally continues to this day.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
Six companies were awarded tenders and none of those tenders were done on an open tender basis. One of the companies that got R37-million only went onto the supplier database in March 2020.Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149125724_bucharest-romania-june-10-2020-details-with-the-face-of-a-health-official-taking-covid-19-test-with-.html
More from Local
New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year
CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains says the report shows that for most of the hours it was Stage 2 load shedding.Read More
Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer
Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention.Read More
Four police officers arrested for the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said that the four were police officers from the public order policing unit.Read More
Tomato in short supply. Will prices go up?
ZZ2 marketing manager Clive Garrett says when you have excess rains as we've had in January and February, tomatoes don't thrive.Read More
Family of slain soccer coach, Musa Magasela, want answers over his death
Musa Magasela was shot and killed, allegedly by police last week.Read More
Police use water cannons to disperse protesting students in Braamfontein
The situation remains tense, with police chasing protesting students through the streets of Braamfontein.Read More
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert
Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late.Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
Buti Manamela: We're working with NSFAS to stabilise academic year
Deputy Minister of Higher Education says they managed to reprioritise resources that will be used to register first-year entrants.Read More
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared'
Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests.Read More