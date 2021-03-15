A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March'





The Department of Infrastructure Development in Gauteng has spent R117-million on fumigating and sanitising buildings in the past 11 months.

The six company that got the tenders for the services only came into existence recently.

Nickolaus Bauer on the John Perlman Show speaks to Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood.

I am afraid what we have seen in Gauteng province in particular but I don't think necessarily limited to Gauteng, is that there's just misuse, wasted, irregular expenditure and corruption of Covid-19 funds. Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick

This started in April 2020 with the PPE scandal while it literally continues to this day. Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick

Six companies were awarded tenders and none of those tenders were done on an open tender basis. One of the companies that got R37-million only went onto the supplier database in March 2020. Mark Heywood, Editor - Daily Maverick

