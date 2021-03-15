Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash
Mr Price is buying Yuppiechef for R460 million, in cash.
Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden founded Yuppiechef in 2006.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management.
It’s quite exciting to see a decent-sized deal going through…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Yuppiechef is one of the pioneers of South African online retail…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
The founders… didn’t own the entire business…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
It’s a great success story! … If you work hard… and get your service delivery right, you can succeed…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
It’s only 1% of Mr Price’s market cap… I imagine this will go through… The Yuppiechef brand will fit inByron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash
