Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash





Mr Price is buying Yuppiechef for R460 million, in cash.

Shoppers on 2 May 2020 queue at a Mr Price store at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN.

Andrew Smith and Shane Dryden founded Yuppiechef in 2006.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management.

It’s quite exciting to see a decent-sized deal going through… Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

Yuppiechef is one of the pioneers of South African online retail… Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

The founders… didn’t own the entire business… Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

It’s a great success story! … If you work hard… and get your service delivery right, you can succeed… Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

It’s only 1% of Mr Price’s market cap… I imagine this will go through… The Yuppiechef brand will fit in Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

