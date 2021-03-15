How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed NJ Ayuk, Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber.

Ayuk spoke about his new book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals”, the follow-up to his “Big Barrels: African Oil & Gas and the Quest for Prosperity”.

The description on Takealot.com:

Energy can and must work better for Africans.

“Billions at Play”, the follow up to Ayuk's “Big Barrels”, tells us how.

As Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo says in his foreword, Ayuk is a dreamer.

But he is a dreamer with an action plan, and, through this book, he gives Africans the tools to get more from the energy industry.

How did Africa get here and what comes next?

How do African countries and societies get the most value from their resources?

What exactly can African leaders do to put their countries on a sustainable, profitable path?

How can all parties win in Africa's energy deals of the coming decades?

Ayuk expertly argues the case for greater female empowerment, better governance, and more responsive national oil companies.

He points the way to a more powerful African presence on the world stage through African Opec membership and through energy value chain development and examines America's role in Africa.

A career dedicated to advocacy and deal-making in African energy makes NJ Ayuk the most qualified individual to show how energy can indeed work harder and act as the engine for African growth.

Building on the success of his first book “Big Barrels”, Ayuk in “Billions at Play” gives us his unique take on what leaders and investors can do to sign deals and build success in this complex business.

Big Barrels gave us the African success stories.

Billions at Play explains how energy can help achieve the African Dream.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas