Latest Local
New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains says the report shows that for most of the hours it was Stage 2 load shedding. 15 March 2021 6:15 PM
A company that got a R37-million tender 'went into supplier database in March' Citizen Maverick editor Mark Heywood gives details into six companies given tenders for Covid-19 fumigation. 15 March 2021 5:45 PM
Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention. 15 March 2021 4:35 PM
View all Local
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late. 15 March 2021 1:03 PM
'We are going to put country to standstill until free education is declared' Universities South Africa CEO professor Ahmed Bawa and Wits University SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka reflect on the protests. 15 March 2021 7:57 AM
Limpopo municipal manager granted R50k bail in VBS corruption case Collins Chabane municipal manager Tsakani Ngobeni, who allegedly approved the deposit of R120 million with VBS, has been added to... 12 March 2021 12:33 PM
View all Politics
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
[WATCH] TikToker confronts Karen who accused him of not looking disabled enough Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Harvard Grad explains why statements like 'not all men' is problematic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 March 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Click here for all business book reviews in one place.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed NJ Ayuk, Chairperson of the African Energy Chamber.

Ayuk spoke about his new book, “Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals”, the follow-up to his “Big Barrels: African Oil & Gas and the Quest for Prosperity”.

© arsgera/123rf.com

The description on Takealot.com:

Energy can and must work better for Africans.

“Billions at Play”, the follow up to Ayuk's “Big Barrels”, tells us how.

As Opec Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo says in his foreword, Ayuk is a dreamer.

But he is a dreamer with an action plan, and, through this book, he gives Africans the tools to get more from the energy industry.

How did Africa get here and what comes next?

How do African countries and societies get the most value from their resources?

What exactly can African leaders do to put their countries on a sustainable, profitable path?

How can all parties win in Africa's energy deals of the coming decades?

Ayuk expertly argues the case for greater female empowerment, better governance, and more responsive national oil companies.

He points the way to a more powerful African presence on the world stage through African Opec membership and through energy value chain development and examines America's role in Africa.

A career dedicated to advocacy and deal-making in African energy makes NJ Ayuk the most qualified individual to show how energy can indeed work harder and act as the engine for African growth.

Building on the success of his first book “Big Barrels”, Ayuk in “Billions at Play” gives us his unique take on what leaders and investors can do to sign deals and build success in this complex business.

Big Barrels gave us the African success stories.

Billions at Play explains how energy can help achieve the African Dream.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas




More from Business Books

A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million)

22 February 2021 8:11 PM

Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book

15 February 2021 8:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now

9 February 2021 3:00 PM

The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality

25 January 2021 7:38 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker

30 November 2020 7:45 PM

From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais

23 November 2020 8:07 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'

19 October 2020 8:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

28 September 2020 7:24 PM

Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

