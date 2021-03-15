New report shows SA hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year





South Africa was hit by almost 860 hours of load shedding last year, this is according to a report by CSIR.

The report also shows that for most of these hours, the country suffered Stage 2 load shedding.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the John Perlman Show, CSIR principal engineer Dr Jarrad Wright explains more on the report.

The data was made available by Eskom, they have a transparency portal that they recently and via that portal we were able to take that data and package it. Dr Jarrad Wright, Principal Engineer - CSIR

The key determinant though in terms of the load shedding that we are seeing is a result of the supply side. Dr Jarrad Wright, Principal Engineer - CSIR

