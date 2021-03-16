95 more people have died from COVID-19 and 613 infections have been recorded





Six hundred and thirteen new coronavirus have been recorded in South Africa in the past 24 hours bringing the known caseload identified since the start of the pandemic to 1, 530, 033.

The Health Department says 95 more people have died from virus pushing the national death toll since the start of the pandemic to 51,421.

The recovery rate sits at 95% after 1, 455, 325 people have recuperated.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 530 033 the total number of deaths is 51 421 the total number of recoveries is 1 455 325 and the total number of vaccines administered is 147 753. pic.twitter.com/rDkOau8haZ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 15, 2021