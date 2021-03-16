Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter
In presenting the state of its system at a briefing from Megawatt Park on Monday afternoon, Eskom said it had no choice but to continue with rolling blackouts because it could not compromise the maintenance of its aging fleet of power stations.
In his interview with Mandy Wiener, energy expert Chris Yelland said the power utility was in code red for the next six weeks and South Africans should expect to live with load shedding for the next three years.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter said it is true that the utility's generation system is far less stable and unpredictable than what he would like.
As a consequence we are experiencing load shedding right now. We are conducting an increased amount of maintenance and that has increased the risk of load shedding.Andre De Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He adds that the maintenance is being done in preparation for winter when demand is higher.
What we have calculated is that there is a real risk that we would be short of capacity by 4,000 megawatts if we don't install additional capacity right now.Andre De Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
He says he is confident that the independent investigation on accusations leveled against him will vindicate him.
There are many people at Eskom and outside that can attest to the fact that I am not racist at all.Andre De Ruyter, CEO - Eskom
The notion that there is a purge of black companies by Eskom is not supported by the facts, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
